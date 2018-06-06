Fukuoka: Pair nabbed in fatal assault of acquaintance in Kitakyushu

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested two men over the alleged fatal beating of a male acquaintance in Kitakyushu City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 6).

Between the night of May 4 and early the next day, Akihiro Tajima, 45, and Yoshinobu Nakamura, 42, are alleged to have repeatedly beat the head of Takanori Ito, 45, inside his residence in Yahatanishi Ward.

At around 3:00 a.m., one of the suspects alerted emergency services, saying that “the heart of an acquaintance has stopped.” Ito was confirmed dead at a hospital at around 4:20 a.m., according to police.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be external trauma, police said.

Police subsequently accused Tajima, a resident of Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Prefecture, and Nakamura (Toyama City, Toyama) of murder. Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Ito.