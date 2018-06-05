Kanagawa: Drunk woman fatally stabs father, injures mother in Chigasaki

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old woman over a stabbing incident that left her father dead and mother injured at their residence in Chigasaki City, reports NHK (June 4).

At around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Mikiko Ishibashi allegedly used a knife to stab her father Yoshiaki, 79, in the chest and mother Fuku, 81, in the arm at the residence, located in the Higashi Kaigankita area.

Both persons were rushed to a hospital. However, Yoshiaki died about seven hours later. Fuku is being treated for a wound considered serious.

Police subsequently arrested Ishibashi, who was drunk at the time, on suspicion of attempted murder. “We got into a fight over a trivial matter and I stabbed him, but I did not intend to kill,” in the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations, according to the Sankei Shimbun (June 4). “As for my mother, I slashed her when she tried to take the knife.”

The suspect and two victims share the residence. After the incident, both victims fled the scene. A passerby then alerted emergency services.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.