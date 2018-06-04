Tokyo: Man, 60, fatally stabs son at home

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested they have arrested a 60-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his son at their residence in Katsushika Ward on Saturday, reports NHK (June 3).

At around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Shojiro Yabe allegedly wielded a knife in stabbing his son, 36-year-old Takamasa, in the chest at the residence, located in the Nishi Shin Koiwa area.

After the wife of the suspect alerted emergency services, the victim was transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead shortly thereafter.

Police subsequently arrested Yabe on suspicion of attempted murder. “Trouble developed between us due to his pestering me for money,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I felt threatened and stabbed him.”

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.