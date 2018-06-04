Tokyo: Filipino nabbed for theft of wallet on Yamanote Line

Tokyo police arrested a male Filipino for allegedly pickpocketing on the Yamanote Line last week
Tokyo police arrested a male Filipino for allegedly pickpocketing on the Yamanote Line last week (Twitter)
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Filipino national over the alleged theft of wallet from a passenger on the JR Yamanote Line last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 4).

At around 12:45 a.m., the Filipino, a 39-year-old garbage collector living in Setagaya Ward, allegedly took the wallet containing about 26,000 yen in cash and a bank card from the tote bag of a female university student while the train was stopped at JR Shin Okubo Station.

“I stole it because I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations, according to police.

An officer on patrol apprehended the suspect after he was seen clinging close behind the victim inside the carriage.

