Fukuoka: Man, 23, attacks mother with hammer

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly beating his mother with a hammer at their residence in the town of Oki, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (June 3).

At around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Toshiya Baba, of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly beat the head of his mother, 52-year-old Michie, inside the residence, located in the Ozumi area.

Police responding to a distress call from Baba found his mother collapsed and bleeding in the living room. She was transported in an unconscious state to a hospital in Chikugo City where she remains in serious condition.

Police subsequently arrested Baba on suspicion of attempted murder. At the time of his arrest, he admitted to striking his mother with the hammer more than 10 times.

According to police, the father of the suspect, who also lives at the residence, was not present during the incident. Police are now investigating a motive for the crime.