Wakayama cops search house of deceased real estate magnate on suspicion of murder

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Wakayama Prefectural Police have searched the residence of a real estate magnate, known for his claim of having supported thousands of women, after he was found dead under suspicious circumstances last week, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (June 1).

On the night of May 24, the wife of Kosuke Nozaki, 77, found him not breathing on a sofa in a second-floor bedroom of their residence in Tanabe City. He was later confirmed dead, according to police.

The results of an autopsy did not reveal the cause of death. However, a large quantity of chemical components of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, was detected in his system, police said.

Because the presence of the drugs was not considered natural, police on Thursday searched the residence on suspicion of murder.

Amassed wealth

According to a previous report, Nozaki amassed tremendous wealth through work in the real estate, consumer lending and agriculture industries. His palatial residence in Tanabe is adorned with works of art.

Nozaki frequently boasted about relationships with women. In 2016, he penned “Don Juan of Wakayama: The Man Who Has Supported 4,000 Women with 3 Billion Yen.” Weekly magazines and television programs began to subsequently refer to him as “Don Juan.” This past February, Nozaki married his current wife, who is 55 years his junior.

Urine tests

An employee at a company operated by Nozaki said that after his death the police requested that all employees submit to urine analyses. “I was astonished,” he said.

A male acquaintance told the Mainichi that Nozaki was careful about the foods he ate. “I can not believe that he would will ingest stimulant drugs on his own,” the acquaintance said.