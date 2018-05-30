NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after three men died following successive plunges from an apartment complex in Sasebo City on Tuesday, reports NHK (May 29).

At around 9:20 p.m., a resident at the municipally managed Senpukuji Apartment Complex, located in the Matsubaracho area, alerted police about a “series of loud sounds and persons collapsed.”

According to police, the bodies of the three men, all believed to be elderly, were found collapsed on the premises between two buildings and nearby. Two of the persons were confirmed dead at the scene. The third man later died at a hospital.

The bodies were clothed. However, none of the men was wearing shoes, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the persons. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.

The location of the complex is about 5 kilometers from JR Sasebo Station.