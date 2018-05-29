Tokyo: ‘Foul smell’ leads to discovery of newborn’s corpse in Kabukicho locker

May 29, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, Kabukicho, News, Shinjuku, Tokyo

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
+1
Share

An infant's corpse was found in a coin-operated locker in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward on Tuesday
An infant’s corpse was found in a coin-operated locker in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward on Tuesday (Twitter)
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after an infant’s corpse was found in a coin-operated locker in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (May 29).

On Tuesday, an inspector alerted police after noticing a “foul smell” coming from inside one locker of a series located about 500 meters from JR Shinjuku Station.

According to police, the body of the baby, whose gender is not known, was inside a suitcase placed in the locker. The baby was born several days before the discovery.

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Tantra

Related Articles