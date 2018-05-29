Tokyo: ‘Foul smell’ leads to discovery of newborn’s corpse in Kabukicho locker

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after an infant’s corpse was found in a coin-operated locker in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (May 29).

On Tuesday, an inspector alerted police after noticing a “foul smell” coming from inside one locker of a series located about 500 meters from JR Shinjuku Station.

According to police, the body of the baby, whose gender is not known, was inside a suitcase placed in the locker. The baby was born several days before the discovery.

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.