Hokkaido: Man, 83, accused in fatal stabbing of wife

TOKYO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested an 83-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his wife at the residence they share in Furano City, reports TBS News (May 28).

At just past 5:00 a.m. on Monday, Tsuneo Koike tipped off police, saying that he “appears to have killed” his wife. Officers arriving at the residence found 80-year-old Miyoko collapsed on the second floor of the residence.

Miyoko, who suffered a stab wound to the chest, was later confirmed dead a hospital, according to police.

Koike was later arrested on suspicion of murder. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations, telling police he stabbed his wife after they got into a fight.

Miyoko suffered from a leg problem that required her to move around in a wheel chair, with Koike serving as her nurse, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.