Niigata: Man, 54, nabbed over slashing in toilet

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man over a stabbing incident at a bus termial in Niigata City that left one person injured on Saturday night, reports NHK (May 27).

At just past 6:00 p.m., Toyohiro Kodaira, of no known occupation, entered a toilet on the second floor of the bus terminal, located in Chuo Ward, and held a knife to the male victim, aged in his 20s.

“I’d like to talk to you,” the suspect said. When the victim resisted, a scuffle ensued, resulting in him getting slashed in the right thumb. His injury is not considered serious, police said.

Early the next morning, police apprehended Kodaira at a convenience store located near the bus station. After undergoing voluntary questioning, police arrested him at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on suspicion of inflicting injury. “My intent was robbery,” the suspect told police in admitting the allegations.

Upon his apprehension, the suspect had no money, police said.

