Tokyo: Man nabbed in swindle of elderly woman in Higashi Kurume City

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man sought in the swindle an elderly woman out of 1 million yen in Higashi Kurume City last month, reports Nippon News Network (May 25).

On April 18, the woman was told on the telephone by a person claiming to be an employee of the Higashi Kurume City government office that she was eligible for a medical expense refund. During the conversation, the called obtained information about her credit union account.

In a separate phone call at some point later, the woman was informed by a person posing an employee of the credit union that her card needed to be replaced.

Thereafter, the suspect, later identified as Mitsuhisa Takatori, 31, arrived at her residence and collected one card. A total of 500,000 yen in cash was then pulled from her account at a convenience store ATM machine, according to police.

Last month, images released publicly by police showed the suspect wearing a suit, white shirt and glasses while carrying a black bag. Based on a subsequent tip, police determined he is Takatori earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Gunma Prefectural Police first arrested Takatori over the alleged swindle of two bank cards from an 82-year-old woman in Maebashi City.

Takatori is suspected in four other cases, police said.