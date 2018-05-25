Tokyo cops: Suspected prowler admits to ‘150 cases’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 60-year-old suspected burglar who has claimed responsibility for more than 100 cases, reports TBS News (May 25).

Earlier this month, Takahiro Ishida, of no known occupation, allegedly crept into a barbershop in Nerima Ward and stole 75,000 yen in cash.

“I did it to cover living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I’ve done this in more than 150 other cases.”

According to police, the suspect carried out the crimes on rainy nights, heading out each time in dark work clothes.

Since the fall of last year, police have received reports across the metropolis in which a prowler gained access to a property by smashing a window with a screwdriver.

Police are now investigating Ishida over possible participation in other crimes on the books.