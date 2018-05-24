Tokyo: Vietnamese massage parlor provided sex without license

Tokyo police arrested the manager of Princess for providing sex services without a license (Twitter)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager of a Vietnamese massage parlor in Minato Ward for providing sex services without proper licensing, reports Nippon News Network (May 23).

In April, Tran Thi Han, the 41-year-old manager of Princess, located in the Hamamatsucho area, employed a female Vietnamese national, 23, to provide sex services to a male customer in a private room.

According to police, Princess is not located in an area that permits such services under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses. “Employees do not provide sex,” Tran, who is also Vietnamese, told police in denying the allegations, according to TV Asahi (May 23).

Police also arrested five female employees, including the 23-year-old. The parlor is believed to have employed Vietnamese women residing in Japan on student visas.

For one female employee, aged in her 30s, Tran seized her passport so that she could not resign from her position.

Since June last year, Princess has accumulated 20 million yen in sales.

