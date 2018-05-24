Shizuoka Asahi TV employee accused of smuggling narcotics

SHIZUOKA (TR) – An employee at Shizuoka Asahi Television Co., headquartered in Shizuoka City, has been arrested over the alleged smuggling of narcotics, police said on Wednesday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 24).

In early January, Takamitsu Horiguchi, a 34-year-old employee in a content strategy division of the company’s broadcaster, is alleged to have smuggled 0.9 grams of the narcotic known as MDPV through airmail in a package from the U.S.

The contraband was discovered by the Shimizu City branch of Nagoya Customs. The Shizuoka-Chuo Police Station did not divulge if Horiguchi, who has been accused of violating Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act, admits to the allegations.

MDPV, or Methylenedioxypyrovalerone, reportedly causes effects similar to those of cocaine and amphetamines.

Horiguchi joined the company in 2006. In June of last year, he joined the content strategy division.

“With the matter being truly regrettable, we apologize profusely,” a representative of the company said. “After grasping the facts of case, we will deal with the matter harshly while thoroughly training employees to prevent a recurrence.”