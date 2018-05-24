TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sending online death threats to a Mai Shiraishi, a popular member of idol group Nogizaka46, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 24).

On at least six occasions between December, 2015 and this past May, Daiki Katsumata, of no known occupation, allegedly used Twitter to send death threats to the 25-year-old Shiraishi. “Tell me where you are at. I want to seize and strangle you,” he allegedly wrote. He also said, “Killing is my specialty.”

Upon his arrest on May 22, Katsumata denied the allegations, according to the Itsukaichi Police Station.

According to investigators, a staff member at the agency for Nogizaka46 contacted police after seeing the tweets.

Shiraishi, a native of Gunma Prefecture, is one of the most popular members of Nogizaka46. Last year, publisher Kodansha released her third photo collection, “Passport.”