Toyama: Woman, daughter found dead in residence

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the bodies of a woman and her daughter in their residence in Imizu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 22).

At around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the bodies of Keiko Kanamori, 68, and her daughter, 43-year-old Yukiko, were found by a relative in the bathroom of the residence, located in the Hachimanmachi area, the Imizu Police Station said.

The body of Keiko, which was found to be bleeding, was in the bathtub, the fire department said.

The results of autopsies will be used to determine the causes of death, police said.

Prior to the discovery, the older sister of Keiko visited the residence after not being able to contact anyone inside.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play.