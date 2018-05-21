Kanagawa cops seek help of public in ’10 murder of taxi driver in Hiratsuka

KANAGAWA (TR) – Eight years after the murder of a taxi driver in Hiratsuka City, police are seeking the help of the public in locating the perpetrator in the case, reports Nippon News Network (May 21).

On May 20, 2010, the body of driver Shojiro Arai, 62, was found in the truck of his vehicle under a Shinkansen track in the Yokouchi area. According to police, the throat of Arai had been slit and he had been robbed.

On Sunday, police distributed leaflets with information on the case to commuters at JR Hiratsuka Station.

“All investigators are working hard to ensure an arrest,” said Yasuo Muramatsu, the chief of the Hiratsuka Police Station. “One by one, leads are being pursued as we endeavor to capture the criminal.”

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Hiratsuka Police Station at 0463-31-0110.