Tokyo cops nab man in ¥10 million swindle of Niigata woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspected member of a fraud ring who swindled an elderly woman out of more than 10 million yen earlier this year, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (May 16).

Between January and February, the woman, aged in her 60s and living in Niigata Prefecture, was falsely offered the chance to purchase corporate bonds over the telephone.

The victim then sent about 10.5 million yen in cash to the Yokohama address of Shinsuke Goto via a takkyubin delivery service.

Goto, who has been accused of fraud, denies the allegations. “I don’t know anything about the money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Goto works part-time at a takkyubin service. It is speculated that this arrangement was used in an effort to evade being caught.