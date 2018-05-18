Tokyo chiropractor claims breast fondling was ‘part of treatment’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the director of a chiropractic clinic over the alleged molestation of a female patient during a treatment earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 17).

On February 17, Mitsugu Yamamoto, the 38-year-old director of Seitai Room Faro, located in Adachi Ward, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, a female college student, during a trial treatment at the clinic.

Yamamoto, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I did indeed rub her chest, but it was a part of a medical treatment,” the suspect was quoted by the Senju Police Station.

Prior to the incident, the suspect called out to the girl as she visited another business in the same building. He then offered her the trial treatment at no charge, according to police.

The matter emerged when the girl lodged a complaint with police two days later.

The clinic, which specializes in treating women, opened in October of 2015. Yamamoto, the only employee, provides aroma massages and other treatments, according to the clinic’s web site.