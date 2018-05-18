Kanagawa: Painter molested female college student, 19, at residence

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old industrial painter over the alleged molestation of a female college student in her residence in Hadao City, reports TBS News (May 18).

In September, Yuji Saito, a resident of Odawara City, came up from behind the girl, 19, at the entrance of her residence as she returned home and embraced her. He then fondled her chest.

After the girl resisted the attack, the suspect fled the scene.

Saito, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations, telling he does “not recall” the incident.

Saito became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.