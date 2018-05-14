Nagasaki: Corpses of man and girl, 17, he met online found in car at bottom of bay

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagsaki Prefectural Police last week revealed that corpses found at the bottom of Nagasaki Port in Nagasaki City belong to a 27-year-old man and a girl, 17, he met online, a case that is being viewed as a double suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 11).

On the morning of May 10, the decayed bodies were found in a vehicle sunk at a depth of 13 meters near a breakwater. Police later confirmed the corpses, neither of which exhibited external wounds, as belonging to the man, a resident of Kumamoto Prefecture, and the girl, a high school student from Saga Prefecture.

According to police, the pair got to know one another on a social-networking site for those interested in taking their lives. In August of last year, a note hinting at suicide was left behind at the residence of the girl. “Thank you for everything until now,” the message said. The man went missing at around the same time.

In March, Saga Prefectural Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of the man on suspicion of abducting a minor.

The day before the discovery, a diver taking underwater photographs tipped off police about the existence of the vehicle in the bay.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of both persons.