Saitama: Civic employee nabbed for filming up woman’s skirt

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old man over the illicit filming of a woman at a railway station in Kuki City last week, reports Nikkan Sports (May 4)

At around 10:10 a.m. on May 4, Masahiro Karato, an employee in the planning division of the Kuki City office, allegedly used a camera on a portable music player to film up the skirt of the woman, aged in her 20s, as she rode an escalator at JR Kuki Station.

Karato, who has been accused of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations.

According to police, a 52-year-old man, living in Satte City, witnessed Karato behaving suspiciously and ordered him to stop. He then delivered the suspect to a nearby police box.

“We will deal with the matter thoroughly while endeavoring to thoroughly discipline staff,” a representative of the Kuki City office was quoted by TBS News (May 4).