Fukuoka: Police nab man, 74, wanted in slaying of woman

FUKUOKA (TR) – Police in Osaka City on Thursday apprehended a 74-year-old salesman for the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper who was wanted over the killing of a woman in his residence in Fukuoka City earlier this week, reports TBS News (May 11).

At around 6:45 p.m., police found Kazuhiro Tsumura, who is wanted on suspicion of murder, walking alone on a street in Nishinari Ward. He was subsequently transferred to Fukuoka.

At around 10 p.m. on Monday, the body of Miki Otaku, 40, was found by her common-law husband with about 10 stab wounds to the chest and abdomen in Tsumura’s second-floor residence, located in the Susenji area of Fukuoka City’s Nishi Ward.

The results of an autopsy revealed that she died due to shock as a result of loss of blood, according to police.

“There’s no question that I did it, but I do not recall details [of the incident],” Tsumura was quoted by police upon his arrest.

According to a previous report, Otaku did not return home after departing on Sunday night. The following day, the husband used a GPS app on her smartphone to determine her location as being in the Susenji area, police said.

When he found the door of Tsumura’s residence was open, he went inside and made the grisly discovery in the kitchen, police said.

Officers arriving at the scene seized a knife that is believed to have been used in the crime.

Based on an examination of security camera footage, police determined that Tsumura fled Fukuoka for Osaka via the Shinkansen bullet train.

Police are now seeking the motive for the crime.