Chiba: Man accused of recruiting high school boy for all-male orgy

CHIBA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly recruiting a high school boy to participate in an orgy at a residence in Funabashi City two years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 10).

On August 13, 2016, Satoshi Nishizawa, a company employee living in Funabashi, recruited the boy, then aged 15, to engage in acts deemed obscene along with four other male participants.

Nishizawa, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act regarding obscene acts, denies the allegations, telling the Kanagawa Police Station that he “does not recall” the matter.

According to police, Nishizawa solicited the boy via Twitter, saying in a message that he was seeking participants for a sex party. After the pair began corresponding, the suspect requested that the boy send him a copy of his student identification card.

The other participants at the event, which was filmed, were college students, police said.

The matter emerged last year, after one of the other participants was arrested in a child prostitution case. During that investigation, an examination of a smartphone revealed footage from the incident in 2016.

Police are continuing the investigation, which includes the examination of several smartphones seized from the residence of Nishizawa.