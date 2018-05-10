Aichi: Cops capture suspected serial rapist

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a suspected serial rapist who targeted women in Inazawa City and other municipalities in the prefecture and nearby, reports Nagoya Broadcasting Network (May 7).

In April, 2015, Masaya Banno, a 33-year-old laborer living in Nagoya’s Nishi Ward, pushed a school girl, then 16, off her bicycle as she commuted home in Inazawa. He then allegedly raped her.

On Wednesday, Banno, who has been accused of rape resulting in injury, was sent to prosecutors. “I cannot agree with my arrest,” the suspect was quoted in denying the allegations.

Police first arrested Banno over a separate case in Gifu Prefecture. In March, the suspect allegedly molested a high school girl in a forest in Tajimi City.

Banno’s involvement in the Inazawa case emerged after police released a photograph of him. Police suspect he was behind several other rape incidents in Aichi.