Tokyo: Bulgarian diplomat dies after plunge from building in Shinjuku in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after the body of a diplomat from the Bulgarian Embassy was found in Shinjuku Ward on Monday, reports Jiji Press (May 7).

At around 9:45 a.m., a passerby alerted emergency services, saying that a man fell from a building in the Hyakunincho area. Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found the man collapsed on a road. He was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital, according to the Shinjuku Police Station.

Based on items found at the scene, police later identified the man as being the first secretary of the Embassy of Bulgaria, which is located in Shibuya Ward. Aged 41, the man, who was not named, began his assignment at the embassy in March. Monday was a holiday at the embassy.

According to an eyewitness, the man was standing on a stairwell on the seventh floor of the building before he plunged to his death. Though no will or note was left behind, police believe he took his life intentionally.