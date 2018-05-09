SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old male company employee for allegedly shoving an elderly man off a railway platform in Saitama City last month, reports TBS News (May 8).

On the morning of April 9, Kazuhiro Yokoyama, a resident of Minami Ward, allegedly pushed the upper body of the man, 77, on the platform at JR Musashi Urawa Station, sending him onto the track bed below.

The man suffered serious injuries, including broken bones in the face, according to police.

Yokoyama, who has been accused of assault, denies the allegations. “I don’t remember [the incident] clearly,” the suspect was quoted by police.

After the incident, other commuters pressed an alarm to halt oncoming trains.

Yokoyama surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken at the station.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.