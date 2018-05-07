Osaka: Skeletal remains found in highway median

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a decayed corpse along a road in Chuo Ward, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 1).

At around 5:30 p.m. on May 1, a member of a volunteer cleaning crew found the skeletal remains in the median of Senmichimae-dori.

According to the Minami Police Station, the person is believed to be a male aged in his 70s or 80s. He is believed to have died more than two years ago.

The body was found in an area enclosed by a 1-meter-tall concrete wall. Shoes, clothing, empty cans were also found in the same area. However, no personal articles that may assist in identifying the person were found, police said.

There are a lot of homeless persons camping in the area. The location of the discovery is about 50 meters east of the Namba Crossing, police said.