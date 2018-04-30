Nara cops: Corpse found under residence that of woman who went missing 3 decades ago

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have revealed that a corpse found under a residence in Gojo City belongs to a woman who went missing more than three decades ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 24)

On April 25, police said that the results of a DNA analysis confirmed that the body belongs to a woman who went missing on November 24, 1987 after last being seen heading out to tend to a field.

In later March, a home renovator found the skeletal remains of the woman, aged 48 when she disappeared, under the living room floor.

At the time of the woman’s disappearance, the residence was a vacant property belonging to her husband. The couple lived at a nearby location.

The residence is currently occupied by the woman’s daughter, aged in her 50s. Police are now investigating how the body wound up under the floor.