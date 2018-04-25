Tokyo: Yakuza, older sister nabbed in attempted fraud of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member over the attempted swindle of an elderly woman earlier this year, reports TBS News (Apr. 24).

Police have accused Hyuma Kudo, a 36-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, and his sister, 38, of working together to swindle the woman, a 90-year-old resident of Kita Ward, in February.

According to the Akabane Police Station, the woman was told by a person pretending to be a representative of the Financial Services Agency that her bank account was being abused by a third party.

Sensing a problem, the woman contacted a family member. Police later apprehended Kudo and his sister after they arrived at the residence to collect bank cards from the woman.

Both suspects, who have been accused of attempted fraud, deny the allegations, police said.

Police believe that Kudo is the leader of a fraud ring that regularly targets elderly persons in similar scams.