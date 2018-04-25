Gunma: Police hunt for man after Peruvian hurt in assault

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who assaulted a male Peruvian national in the town of Oizumi on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 24).

At around 4:00 p.m., a witness to the incident alerted police, saying, “A foreigner used a crowbar in an assault.” Officers arriving at the scene found the victim, aged in his 40s, bleeding from a wound to the head in front of his residence.

The victim was conscious as he was transported to a hospital. However, his condition is not known, police said.

After the incident, the perpetrator, who is believed to also be Peruvian, aged in his 30s, fled the scene with the crowbar. Police later issued a warning to local residents.

According to police, the victim is believed to be acquainted with the perpetrator. Standing about 160 centimeters tall, the suspect has a rotund build. He was dressed entirely in black at the time of the incident, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder.