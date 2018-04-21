Tokyo: Ex-taxi driver fined ¥300,000 for stalking actress Momoko Kikuchi

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo Summary Court ordered a former taxi driver to pay a fine of 300,000 yen for stalking actress Momoko Kikuchi at her residence, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 21).

On Friday, the court ordered Hiromitsu Iizuka, a 56-year-old resident of Adachi Ward, to pay the fine for visiting the property of Kikuchi in December of last year and this past March and attempting to contact her through the intercom.

“There were various things I wanted to talk about with her,” the suspect was quoted by the Ikebukuro Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

The driver is believed to have learned the whereabouts of Kikuchi’s residence after driving her home last fall. After the stalking started, the agency of Kikuchi contacted police about the stalking of Iizuka. This year, police issued a warning to the suspect.

On March 31, officers apprehended Iizuka after they noticed a post on Twitter from him in which he said that he was going to visit Kikuchi’s residence.