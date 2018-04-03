Tokyo: Ex-taxi driver accused of stalking actress Momoko Kikuchi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former taxi driver for allegedly stalking actress Momoko Kikuchi at her residence, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 3).

On March 31, police apprehended Hiromitsu Iizuka as he visited the property of Kikuchi. “I have a fondness [for her],” the suspect said upon his arrested in admitting to the allegations, according to the Ikebukuro Police Station.

The driver is believed to have learned the whereabouts of Kikuchi’s residence after driving her home last fall. He then visited the residence multiple times and attempted to contact her through the intercom.

Thereafter, the agency of Kikuchi contacted police about the stalking of Iizuka. This year, police issued a warning to the suspect.

Officers apprehended Iizuka after they a post on Twitter from him in which he said that he was going to visit Kikuchi’s residence.