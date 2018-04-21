Tokyo cops re-arrest ‘Kamen Rider’ actor over molestation of second woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have re-arrested a 30-year-old actor in the “Kamen Rider” television series for molesting a second woman in Setagaya Ward last month, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 6).

In the second case, Tsunenori Aoki, 30, who appeared as the character Ryoma Sengoku in “Kamen Rider Gaim,” allegedly pushed down the woman, aged in her 30s, on a road in the Taishido area at around 1:30 a.m. on March 4. He then reached under her skirt with his right hand.

Aoki, who has been accused of attempted indecent assault, told the Setagaya Police Station that he was drunk at the time and does not recall the incident.

On April 5, police first arrested Aoki over the alleged indecent assault resulting in injury of another woman in the same area at around the same time.

Aoki became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area. He is suspected in two other cases in involving other women that took place that same day.