Tokyo: ‘Kamen Rider’ actor nabbed for molesting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old actor in the “Kamen Rider” television series for molesting a woman in Setagaya Ward last month, reports TBS News (Apr. 6).

At around 1:30 a.m. on March 4, Tsunenori Aoki, 30, who appeared as the character Ryoma Sengoku in “Kamen Rider Gaim,” allegedly embraced the woman, aged in her 30s, from behind as she walked along a street and fondled her chest.

Aoki fled the scene after the incident. The woman suffered an injury to neck, according to the Setagaya Police Station.

Aoki, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, telling police he was drunk at the time. “I did it to relieve stress,” the suspect said. “I did not mean to injure her.”

Aoki became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

Police are also investigating whether Aoki was behind three other incidents involving other woman that same day.

On Friday, the Twitter account for the theater production “Messiah Tsukuyomi no Toki” revealed that Aoki will not appear in the show when it runs later this month due to “various factors.”