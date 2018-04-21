Chiba: Man, 58, stabbed in street in Nagareyama

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched a manhunt after a stabbing incident in Nagareyama City on Friday left a 58-year-old man injured, reports TBS News (Apr. 21).

At around 6:40 p.m., an unknown perpetrator stabbed Toshiaki Hara in the left side of his back on a road in the Higashi Hatsuishi area.

Hara then alerted emergency services by telephone. He told police arriving at the scene that the perpetrator fled the scene by bicycle after the incident.

Since arriving at a hospital, Hara has lost consciousness, according to police. He is listed in critical condition.

Police are seeking the whereabouts the perpetrator on suspicion of attempted murder.