TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old male doctor over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward earlier this month, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 16).

At just past 10:00 p.m. on April 13, police found Tadashi Yasutake at National Shimoshizu Hospital, located in Yotsukaido City, Chiba Prefecture, to be in possession of 1 gram of marijuana while behind the wheel of a vehicle a traffic stop.

Yasutake admits to the allegations, according to the Yoyogi Police Station.

Prior to the discovery, an officer saw Yasutake suddenly accelerate and pulled him over for questioning. The marijuana was inside the vehicle, police said.

A representative of the hospital said that they were in the process of “confirming all of the facts of the case.”