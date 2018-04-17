Ibaraki: Reverend, 47, used Line to stalk ex-girlfriend

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old reverend for allegedly stalking his former girlfriend with a smartphone messaging application, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 16).

Since the start of April, Keisuke Higashida, a resident of Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, allegedly sent 77 messages via Line to the woman, a resident of Ibaraki Prefecture aged in her 40s.

“Please love me,” one of the messages said. Another read, “I want to see your face.” He also arrived at her place of work to present her with a gift.

Higashida, who has been accused of violating the Stalker Control Law, admits to the allegations. “I have favorable feelings for her,” the suspect was quoted by the Toride Police Station.

According to police, Higashida was in a relationship with the woman for several years. After they broke up earlier this year, he continued to pursue her, trespassing into her residence.

On April 4, she consulted with police. After police issued a warning to the suspect, he continued to pursue the woman.