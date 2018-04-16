Shiga cops seek help of public in identifying severed woman’s corpse

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying a woman’s corpse found severed in Moriyama City one month ago, reports NHK (Apr. 13).

According to the Moriyama Police Station, the torso of the woman was found in a riverbed on March 10. Last Friday, police handed out leaflets containing information on the case near where the discovery was made.

The body belongs to a woman aged between roughly 35 and 50. Standing up to 160 centimeters in height, she is believed to have died between one and two weeks before the discovery, police said.

Police initially believed the remains were from an animal. However, the results of an autopsy conducted four days later showed that the torso was that of a human. The woman’s limbs and head have not been found, police said.

“I want to solve [this case] in any way for the sake of the victim,” investigator Shinobu Ohashi was quoted. “Since there is a possibility that the body was brought in from outside the prefecture, we are seeking any available information.”

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse. Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Moriyama Police Station at 077-583-0110.