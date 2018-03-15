Shiga: Human torso found in riverbed

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a human torso was found in a riverbed in Moriyama City over the weekend, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Mar. 14).

At around 1:40 p.m. on March 10, a passerby reported the discovery of the “corpse from some kind animal” in a grassy area.

According to the Moriyama Police Station, the remains were first believed to be from an animal. However, the results of an autopsy conducted on Wednesday showed that they are from a human torso.

The body belongs to a woman aged between roughly 35 and 50. The person is believed to have died between one and two weeks before the discovery. The persons limbs and head have not been found, police said, according to TV Asahi (Mar. 15).

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.