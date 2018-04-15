Tokyo: Woman dies in fall into hole while burying cat corpse

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police suspect that a woman died in an accident while burying a corpse of a cat on her property in Adachi Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 13).

At just past 10:00 a.m. on Friday, the landlord alerted police after finding the body of the woman, believed to be in her 50s, inside a hole measuring 1 meter deep on the premises of the property, located in the Senju area.

According to the Senju Police Station, the woman’s body did not exhibit any external wounds. She is believed to have died between one and 2 months before the discovery.

Given that a garden shovel was found at the scene along with the corpse of the cat, which was also in the hole, police believe the woman suffered a fall while digging, which resulted in her death.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the woman and conclusively determine the cause of death.