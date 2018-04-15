Kanagawa: Temple priest busted over marijuana transaction

KANAGAWA (TR) – Police have arrested a 38-year-old Shinto priest from a temple in Yamato City over the alleged purchase of marijuana earlier this year, reports TBS News (Apr. 13).

In February, Hideaki Takagi, the 38-year-old priest at Kaimon-ji Temple, allegedly paid 30,000 yen to receive 5 grams of marijuana from a male nurse, 36, at JR Nishi Funabashi Station in Chiba Prefecture.

Police first arrested the nurse for allegedly cultivating 89 marijuana plants at a residence. During a search of the residence of Takagi, police found other illegal drugs.

Kaimon-ji Temple is within the Hongan-ji school of the Jodo Shinshu Sect.