Tokyo: Shinjuku woman tied up during robbery by gang of 3

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for three men who bound a woman while ransacking her residence in Shinjuku Ward on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 12).

At around 3:00 p.m., the woman tipped off police that she had been bound by the intruders at the residence, located in the Hyakunincho area.

According to police, the men, with whom she was not acquainted, entered the residence, tied her up with adhesive tape and began ransacking the interior. After the intruders fled, the woman freed herself.

Police are treating the case as robbery, though it was not mentioned whether any items were taken from the premises.