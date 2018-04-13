Kumamoto: Boy, 19, arrested for stabbing prostitute at hotel

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 19-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing a female sex worker at a hotel in Kumamoto City early Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 12).

At around 4:40 a.m., the woman, a 28-year-old employee of an out-call fuzoku business, alerted a male acquaintance that she had been stabbed inside a fifth-floor room of the hotel, located in Chuo Ward. The victim was later rushed to a hospital with a wound to the abdomen that is not considered life-threatening.

The woman was accompanied to the room by the boy, who fled after the incident, according to the Kumamoto Chuo Police Station. At around 9:30 a.m., police apprehended him in the vicinity of the hotel.

During questioning, the boy, an employee in the construction industry, admitted to stabbing the woman with a knife, which was found in the room. Police then arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.