Kumamoto: Boy apprehended after woman, 28, found stabbed at hotel

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police are questioning a boy after a 28-year-old woman was found stabbed at a hotel in Kumamoto City early Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 12).

At around 4:40 a.m., the woman alerted a male acquaintance that she had been stabbed inside a fifth-floor room of the hotel, located in Chuo Ward. The victim was later rushed to a hospital with a wound to the abdomen that is not considered life-threatening.

According to the Kumamoto Chuo Police Station, officers later began a hunt for the boy, who is believed to have accompanied the woman to the room. At around 9:30 a.m., police apprehended him in the vicinity of the hotel.

Police expect to arrest the boy on suspicion of attempted murder.