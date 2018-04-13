Fukushima: Police hunt for man after foiled bank robbery

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who attempted to rob a bank in Date City on Thursday, reports Nikkan Sports (Apr. 12).

At around 9:50 a.m., the man entered the lobby of a branch of Toho Bank in the town of Hobara. “Hand over money,” he then threatened a female clerk while holding a bag.

After the clerk asked the intruder to “please wait a moment,” he fled the scene empty-handed. Another bank employee then tipped off police.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the man, who has dyed-brown hair, stands up to 170 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket, beige pants and white athletic shoes. He also had a breathing mask over his face and was carrying an object that appeared to be a gun.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted robbery.