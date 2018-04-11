Yamaguchi: Police seek help of public in identifying corpse of woman

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying the body of woman found in the mountains of Iwakuni City last month, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Apr. 10).

On March 25, workers inspecting television lines found the body in the mountainous Nishikimachihirose area, located about 300 meters from a branch office of the city.

The body did not exhibit any external wounds. The results of an autopsy revealed that the woman, believed to be in her 50s to 80s, froze to death around early March, according to the Iwakuni Police Station.

On Monday, police released an image showing a light brown sweater that the woman was wearing. She was also clothed in a black jacket and pants.

Persons with information on the case are advised to telephone the Iwakuni Police Station at 0827-24-0110.