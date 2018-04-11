Aichi: Man, 82, dies following arrest for abandoning corpse of wife in residence

AICHI (TR) – An 82-year-old man died following his arrest for abandoning a body believed to be that of his wife at their residence in Konan City on Monday, reports Nagoya Broadcasting Network (Apr. 9).

At 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, police found mummified remains, likely belonging to the wife of Makoto Sugiura, stretched out in the first-floor living room of the residence, located in the Kigahongocho area.

The body, which was clothed, did not exhibit any external wounds, police said.

At around 1:00 p.m. on the following day, police arrested Sugiura on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. After falling ill, the suspect was transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead at around 3:00 p.m.

Earlier on Sunday, the sister of Sugiura’s wife contacted a district welfare officer after she was unable to contact her sibling. The officer then contacted police after the suspect was unable to reveal the whereabouts of his wife.

Police are now working to determine the causes of death of both persons and the confirm the identity of the corpse found in the residence.