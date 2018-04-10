TOKYO (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an official at a night school for paying a teenage boy to engage in sex earlier this year, reports Kyodo News (Apr. 9).

On March 4, Masatomo Sakuta, the 48-year-old manager of academy Aoba Gakuin, located in Chiba Prefecture, allegedly paid 5,000 yen to the boy, a third-year middle school student, to engage in acts deemed obscene inside a vehicle parked in a lot at a shopping center in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward.

Sakuta, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law, admits to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect met the boy, aged 14 at the time, after he responded to a post the youth made on Twitter. The encounter in March was their first meeting.

The matter was uncovered by a cyber division of the police in March.