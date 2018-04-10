Tokyo: Pair of gropers molest same woman on train; police arrest 1, search for other

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for one member of a pair of suspected male gropers who evaded capture by fleeing a railway station on Monday by leaping onto the tracks, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Apr. 10).

At just past 7:10 p.m., the men fondled the lower body of a woman, aged in her 20s, inside a carriage of the Saikyo Line as it traveled between Ikebukuro and Itabashi stations.

Upon the train’s arrival at JR Itabashi Station, another male passenger who witnessed the incident apprehended both men. While the passenger handed the men over to station personnel, one of the men leaped onto the railway tracks and fled in the direction of JR Akabane Station.

Officers from the Itabashi Police Station subsequently arrested the other man, a company employee aged in his 30s, on suspicion of indecent assault.